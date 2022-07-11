The very popular Summer Series presented by Henderson County Master Gardeners is returning in July. Due to the pandemic, the three-part series was suspended. Presentations will be held in July, August, and September in various parts of the county.
The July presentation is focusing on Turfgrass Management. All gardeners know it is hard to maintain a lush, green lawn during the hot, dry months of a Texas summer. Michael Potter will share his expertise in Turfgrass Management. Potter holds a B.S. in Plant and Soil Science from Texas A&M University Kingsville and an M.S. in Agriculture Science from Texas A&M Kingsville. He assumed the role as County Extension Agent for Horticulture in Montgomery County in September of 2012. Prior to that, he served as a Demonstration Assistant for six years and then as the Horticulture Agent in Nueces County since 2006.
From 1991 through 1997, Potter worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the Big Island of Hawaii as a Plant Protection and Quarantine technician. Potter has worked in both the retail and wholesale nursery industry and self employed as a landscape designer from 1998 to 2001. His expertise lies in turfgrass management, environmental education, landscape design and water conservation.
Recently, Potter was a presenter at the Texas Master Gardener Association 2022 State Convention. Master Gardeners are sure his insightful and knowledgeable expertise on turf will help Henderson County gardeners learn the best way to maintain a sustainable and beautiful lawn throughout the year.
Join Master Gardeners July 14 at The Library at Cedar Creek, 410 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143. The presentation will begin at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Door prizes and Q & A with Potter and Master Gardeners will follow the presentation.
Speakers and locations for the August and September presentations are not yet determined. Information about these presentations will be forthcoming.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
