Athens Christian Preparatory Academy is now registering for its popular June summer camps for 6 to 13-year-olds that will include cooking camps and animal dissection camps for older campers and dessert and music camps for younger campers, as well as others.
Since ACPA started 15 years ago, they have been known in the area for the Popsicles Camp that many enjoy year after year. Each summer, the offerings change, but the unique experiences that can’t be found anywhere else become summer memories that last forever.
This year’s camps for the younger ages of 7-10 include Space Jam, STEAM Camp, Garden Party, Percussion Camp, Just Desserts, Dino-mite Days of Summer, Pirates Ahoy, Praise & Folk Music, and Art Explosion. Some of these camps are already almost full.
Ages 10 to 13 can enjoy camps such as Space Jam Jr. Chef Camp, STEAM Camp, Garden Party, All About Animals, Born to be Wild, Percussion Camp, Just Desserts, Dino-mite Days of Summer, Pirates Ahoy, Oceans Alive, Beach Party, and Art Explosion.
More information and online registration can be found at https://forms.gle/Fv2AWeuQ7iHjJryD8 or follow Popsicles Camp on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PopsiclesSummerCamps or call 903-224-5088 with any questions.
