In honor of its 50th year in business, Popeye’s Chicken is rolling back their prices on their famous bone-in chicken and selling two pieces for the original 1972 price of only 59 cents from June 12 through 19.
Those wanting to take advantage of this deal can’t just walk into the restaurant and ask for it. The order must be placed online through www.popeyes.com or through the Popeyes app and the customer must spend a minimum of $5.
Popeyes was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana by Alvin C. Copeland, Sr. on June 12, 1972 and was originally called Chicken on the Run, serving traditional Southern-fried chicken.
The business struggled, so Copeland reopened the restaurant now specializing in spicy chicken and renamed it after Gene Hackman’s character, Popeye Doyle in 1971’s “The French Connection.”
