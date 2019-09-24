Several states saw a decrease in polling places over a six-year-period according to a report from the Civil Rights Leadership Education Fund.
The report, "Democracy Diverted: Polling Closures and the Right to Vote" notes that most of the closures were in Texas, Georgia in Arizona. Texas had the most closures, with 750, followed by Arizona, 320 and Georgia, 214.
The "Democracy Diverted" report asserts closures can have an impact on historically disenfranchised communities, especially communities of color, voters with disabilities, and other populations that already face notable levels of discrimination. “While there may be valid reasons for polling place closures, we must recognize that closures are taking place at alarming speed amid broader efforts to prevent people of color from voting."
The study shows that 1,173 of the 1,688 closures occurred between the 2014 and 2018 midterm elections. Of the 757 counties analyzed, 39% reduced the number of polling places between 2012 and 2018.
According to "Democracy Diverted," Henderson County had 26 polling places at the beginning and end of the surveyed period. There was also no change in Kaufman County, with 30. Anderson County stood firm at 20 places, while Van Zandt County's total remained at 18.
The report shows Navarro County dropping from 30 polling places to 20 during the years surveyed. Ellis County lost two polling places, 5 percent of its total, from 39 to 37. Smith County had a 29 percent drop in polling place, with 34 open at the end of the period. Cherokee County decreased by 8 percent, from 25 to 23.
This year, with the switch to Vote Centers, registered Henderson County residents will be able to cast ballots in the November 5 Constitutional Amendment Election at any of the 24 voting locations in the county. Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said during a public hearing on the change this will be convenient to voters who work in another part of the county from where they live, or for some reason can't be in their home precinct while the polls are open from 7a.m. until 7 p.m.
