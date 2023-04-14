Meet the candidates who are running in the Athens Mayoral, City Council, and School Board elections at a Candidate Q&A Forum being held at 6:30 p.m.,Thursday, April 20, at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church at 902 TX-7 Loop, Athens.
Candidates running for Mayor include Elvis Allen and Aaron “Bubba” Smith. City Council candidates include Incumbent Mark Carroll and William Smith. Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidates are Kelley Lee and Bryan Barker.
