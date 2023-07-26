From Staff Reports
Officials at the Athens Police Department want to alert residents of a recent scam attempt.
A resident reported receiving a phone call Tuesday night of last week from someone claiming to be from the APD.
The phone number showed as the Athens Police Department.
The caller told the resident they had used their phone to transmit a photo that traumatized a child. The caller told the resident the complaint could be eliminated if they sent several hundred dollars.
The Athens Police Department reminds residents that no officer would ever request payment over the phone. They also say to never give out personal information or money to unknown individuals.
If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact the police immediately. Scammers often use fear and intimidation tactics to pressure individuals into giving them money, but remember, you have the power to protect yourself. Stay vigilant and stay safe.
