Faith Tigrett, 15, of Log Cabin and Eustace ISD is missing and was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is five feet three inches tall, has blue brackets on her braces and scarring on her left cheek and arm.
He mother, Tabitha Tigrett, confirmed Wednesday morning she was still missing.
“She was last seen with Matthew Stone of Kaufman County and his father,” she said. “She may be in danger, if anyone sees her I ask they call me or the police. I just want my baby back.”
If you have any information which could lead to the location of the missing teen, please contact:
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office 903-677-6311
or Tabitha Tigrett 903-203-1518
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.