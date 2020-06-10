The Athens Police department is asking for help finding Isheana Collins, 24 who has been missing since Saturday, June 6.
Collins is described as an African American woman, 5 foot 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.
She was last seen around 3:20 p.m. at the Shell Station at the intersection of US highway 175 and West Highway 31.
Her family said she was dropped off by police, at her request, after they responded to a call about an argument with her boyfriend.
There is no surveillance video showing her inside the store.
“The family is concerned and we are actively looking to find out where she is and that she is OK,” said Buddy Hill, Athens Police Chief
If you have any information regarding Collins or her whereabouts, please call Athens Police Detective Wesley Hoover at 903-675-5454.
