The Athens Police Department recently contacted a resident with some good news and bad news.
On January 22, police received a call from a N. Prairieville Street resident that someone had dropped his wallet in her yard.
The resident contacted police shortly before 8 a.m. that the wallet was dropped in the yard the night before by someone who was egging her house. The owner's identification was inside the wallet when it was recovered.
The owner of the wallet was notified and given back his property. He was also issued a citation for criminal mischief, less than $100.
