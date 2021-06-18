The Athens City Council approved an architect to design a new police department facility, Monday. and also heard from Chief John Densmore concerning officers receiving promotions and awards.
The council chose Ron Hobbs Architecture and Interior Design for the police station project.
"We've worked with quite a few police departments through the years and look forward to working with you," Hobbs said.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the city initiated the process of selecting the company about two months ago and had several responses. Those were narrowed down to five that were interviewed for the job.
Densmore recognized two officers who were honored by the Texas Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. It's given to officers who help reduce the incidents involving impaired drivers, whether its alcohol or other substances. From APD, Cpl. Marshall Passons and Ptl. Joshua Ames received the accolades that went to only a few departments in East Texaas.
"If there's one report out there that police officers don't like dealing with it's DWIs," Densmore said. "It's the most time consuming and the most contested in court. These officers put out the extra effort and did what they needed to do."
APD rank changes occurred recently when Cpl. Dustin Cook and Brittney Lee passed the examination in May and were promoted to Sergeant. Densmore said being promoted to sergeant is a significant step within the department.
"It truly is kind of the backbone of the department," he said. "It's really where leaders have the most impact on officers. They both take it very seriously and I know they will do a very good job for us."
Densmore said three officers took the exam and all did well, but the structure of the department only allowed the appointment of two.
