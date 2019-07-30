A man and woman were arrested on Thursday for package theft from a South Prairieville Street location, Athens Police Reports show.
Amber Nicole Stiles, 22, of Athens, was booked into the Henderson County Jail for theft of property with two prior convictions. She remained in custody on Monday, with bond set at $7,500.
The Texas Penal Code states if a person has two or more prior convictions for any level of theft, any theft that the person later commits in Texas, will become a state jail felony.
Jacob Lee Gautney, 21, was charged with theft less than $100. He was given a court date to appear and released on Friday.
Police reports said dispatch received a call, shorty after 3 p.m. reporting that packages were being stolen off a porch in the 700 block of S. Prairieville. Officer James Graham took a report and the pair were taken into custody. The packages were returned to the owner.
With the growing popularity of online ordering, porch piracy has been a growing problem in recent years. The Better Business Bureau suggests the buyer to keep track of the order so it can be removed from the porch as soon as possible.
Another option is to have items sent to your work address, as long as you have permission from your employer. Your packages are then delivered to a secure location with little chance of them being stolen.
According to BBB, you can check with the delivery service you are using to find the alternatives you might have to getting packages delivered in plain sight, or when you are away from home. another preventative measure is installing webcams or smart security systems with cameras pointed directly at their driveway or front door.
FedEx suggests shipping packages to your nearest FedEx Office location. You can leave them there for up to five days.
UPS tells customers to let drivers know where to leave packages, rather than on the front porch where they can be readily seen.
