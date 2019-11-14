The Athens Police Department was called Saturday to investigate a type of theft that is the subject of a new law that went into effect in September.
The offense is called "fraudulent removal of writing." It occurs when a person tampers with a price tag to buy an item for less than the marked price, or return an item for more money than was actually paid for the purchase.
APD received the call at about 12:40 p.m. from the Walmart store at 1405 E. Tyler Street.
Officers took a report that a woman was alleged to have replaced some of the price tag bar codes on products at the store. No arrest was made at the time.
The 86th Texas Legislature passed HB 427 in the spring to make the punishment for price tag tampering mirror the penalty for shoplifting. Proponents of the legislation said the penalty range for property theft were much more severe than for those who deprive the business of an equal amount of money through tag switching.
Previously, the offense never rose beyond a Class A misdemeanor, which carried a possible sentence of a fine up to $4,000 and no more than one year in prison. Now, the penalty for fraudulent removal of writing follows the same stair steps as the penalty for theft.
If the amount is under $100 it is a Class C misdemeanor, $100 – 750 is a Class B, $750 – 2,500 is a Class A, $2,500 – $30,000 is a state jail felony, $30,000 – $150,000 is a third degree felony, $150,000 – 300,000 is a second degree felony and anything over that is a first degree felony.
Proponents of the bill pointed out that price tag switching became more of a challenge to retail businesses that provide places for self-checkout. There, transactions are made without any employee who might notice the merchandise had been tampered with, witnessing the sale.
