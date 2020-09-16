The Athens Police Department is looking into two unusual deaths that occurred on Athens' roadways over the weekend, interim Chief Rodney Williams III said.
The names of the victims have not been released, but both were from Athens, Williams said.
The first was reported at about 6 a.m. Saturday, when dispatch received a report that a man, lying in the road in the 1600 block of W. Corsicana Street had been hit by a vehicle.
Officer Taylor Rice took a report from the driver who said he as driving east in the outside lane when he saw something dark in the road. The driver swerved to miss it, but struck it with his trailer.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel was called to the location and Autry Carroll and Lehr notified.
Williams said police are investigating to determine how and why the 23-year-old man happened to be lying in the road.
The other death was shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Northwest Loop 7. A man driving an 18-wheeler was eastbound on Loop 7 and stopped at the railroad tracks as anyone hauling flammable chemicals is required to do. Williams said, as the 18-wheeler began to pull away, a trailing vehicle rear-ended the truck, causing it to catch fire. The driver, whose name was not released on Monday, died at the scene as a result of the fire.
APD officers, the Athens Fire Department Quint unit and Fire Engine 3 were sent to the scene.
No damage was done to the railroad tracks, grass or pavement.
Responders cleared the scene shortly after 7 p.m.
Williams said reports were still being completed and further information on the incidents will be released when available.
