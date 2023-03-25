The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two Athens men dead Thursday in Tyler.
According to Tyler PD: The deceased have been identified as Donovan Dodd, a 19-year-old man from Athens, and Ladarius Jackson, a 17-year-old man from Athens.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. March, 23, at Royal Crest Apartments, at 1909 Sybil Ln in Tyler to find the two men dead in a car from multiple gunshot wounds.
A short time after the original call, a call came in from a home on Park Place in Tyler from a person who had also been shot at the apartment complex. He was transported to a local hospital, treated for a gunshot wound and released.
Their families have been notified. All persons involved in this case have been identified or are known to investigators.
This is still an active case. If anybody has any information on this incident, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.
