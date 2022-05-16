The Athens Police Department is looking into a possible gunshot fired on East Tyler Street Sunday.
Police received a 911 call from a person who said she had witnessed an incident in which a shot was fired by a man in the vicinity of WalMart.
APD went to the scene and found that no one had been injured. Asst. Chief Rodney Williams said as of Monday they had no suspect in connection with the gunshot. Police are looking for more information concerning the event.
