The century old Henderson County Courthouse, which has been through a lot during its time on the square in Athens, took a hit Sunday night from an SUV that veered off the roadway.
The driver, 27, year old Luis Javier Campos-Lucio of Malakoff, was not seriously injured in the crash.
The wreck, however, left the northeast corner of the courthouse needing repair.
"Much of the damage was superficial, with some masonry damage along with a window and frame," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Athens Police Department reports said Campos-Lucio was at the wheel of a 2006 Honda SUV, headed west as it approached the courthouse. The Honda was moving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the courthouse lawn and smashed into the structure.
Police said Campos was taken to UT Health Athens for medical clearance, then arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released on $5,000 bond.
The wreck is still being investigated.
