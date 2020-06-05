A man involved in a wreck Wednesday on South Palestine Street was in the Henderson County Jail Friday for charges related to the incident, Athens Police Department reports said.
Zachary James Anderson was held, with bond totaling $22,000 for two counts on assault on a public servant, failure to drive in a single lane and striking a fixture or highway landscape.
"The car left the roadway, struck a light pole, a sign and a shrub, then left the scene," Assistant Chief of Police Rodney Williams III said.
Reports said the call of a major accident came to dispatch at about 10:37 p.m. on Wednesday that a gold Crown Victoria was involved in a wreck near the First State Bank building. Police later discovered the Crown Victoria near the Donut Supreme on South Palestine.
After a struggle, Officer Joshua Ames placed Anderson under arrest. Cpl. Billy Westover and Officer Jacob Sumrall also responded to the call.
The vehicle was removed by wrecker and the Athens street department was notified of the damaged light pole.
Anderson has had previous arrests in Athens. In 2016, he was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, resisting arrest and reckless damage.
