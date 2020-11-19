Athens Police responded to a report of gunfire in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, making one arrest.
Lamontee Daquon Rodriguez, 26, of Athens was booked into the Henderson County Jail for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm. Rodriguez remained in jail on Thursday, with bond set at $1,500,000.
Interim Chief of Police Rodney Williams reported that at approximately 1:06 p.m. officers responded to gunshots fired in the 700 block of Jonathan Street, in Athens. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles and two apartment buildings had been damaged as a result of gunfire.
According to police, witnesses said a subject walked into the property and fired approximately six rounds at two individuals in the parking lot. The bullets struck the two vehicles and penetrated the windows of two different apartments. No one was injured.
Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect vehicle and direction of travel. Officers searched the area and located a person of interest.
Detective Wesley Hoover and Detective Taylor Rice processed the crime scene and were able to review security video from the apartment complex.
Upon further investigation, Hoover was able to identify the person responsible for the shooting incident,
Henderson County 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee issued arrest warrants for Rodriguez, who was later located and arrested in the 700 block of West Larkin Street and taken into custody without incident. Officers interviewed Rodriguez who was later booked into Henderson County jail.
Williams said the investigation into the offense is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
