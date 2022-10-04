A man reportedly high on drugs injured four Gun Barrel City first responders Saturday as police officers were investigating a report of a suspicious person trying to enter hotel rooms at America’s Best Inn & Suites.
According to Chief of Police Andy Williams, around 2:20 p.m., Oct. 1, officers responded to 210 Heritage Pkwy., where they found Jacob Brian Williams, 37, near the back of the hotel.
Reportedly under the influence of multiple drugs, he assaulted them, injuring two officers and two fire fighters.
The Seven Points Police Department assisted with arresting Williams. The injured first responders were treated and released from the hospital.
“The incident provides an object lesson of the inherent dangers which exist for our officers on a daily basis,” Chief Williams stated.
“We are very fortunate for our partnerships in and around Cedar Creek Lake. Thank you to the Seven Points Police Department for their timely response and assistance. Special thank you to our partners at the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, who heard our officers on the radio and went above and beyond to assist.”
