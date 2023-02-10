The Athens Police Department looks forward to gaining four distinguished police academy graduates soon and Athens Police Chief John Densmore says, “Congratulations to each of them on graduating the academy. It is not an easy endeavor.”
Police academy Valedictorian Christopher Sherrick and Matthew Halbert, who placed third in the class, will soon be APD members. Joshua Davis, who placed in the Top 10, and Emerald Castillo, who won the Brent Thompson Leadership Award, are applying to the department.
“We are extremely pleased with the quality of these individuals,” said Chief Densmore. “According to academy staff, each of them represented the City of Athens at the highest level. Their individual commitment and the commitment of their families is greatly appreciated.”
The Athens Police Department will be conducting a written entrance exam and physical ability test to create an eligibility list for the position of Police Officer Thursday, Feb. 23.
APD offers entry-level officers a $59,528 salary per year and a competitive salary-and-benefits package. The department also values experience and offers a Lateral Entry Program for existing officers.
Interested candidates must complete the Intent to Test for Entry-Level Police Officer and the City of Athens Application for Employment which can be obtained from City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler St., Athens or online at www.athenstx.gov/work-for-athens. The completed applications must be submitted by returning to City Hall on or before Thursday, Feb. 16.
