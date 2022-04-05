For a lovely golden color in mid-summer, plant Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta). Deer resistant and drought tolerant, they are easy to grow and readily reseed. I spread the seeds throughout my garden and end up with pockets of gold scattered throughout.
Black-eyed Susans make going out in the garden during the day a delight, no matter how hot it is outside. Add them to bouquets for an informal, cheerful look. Native to the United States, their seeds feed the birds and their blooms attract butterflies. They are the host plant to at least two species of butterflies.
For an enticing plant to beckon you outdoors at night, plant Moonflower vine (Ipomoea alba). Its flowers open at dusk and the large white flowers glow in the moonlight. It also attracts hummingbird moths, which flutter from bloom to bloom much like the bird it is named for. The first time I ever saw a hummingbird moth was on a moonflower vine. The sight was so thrilling, I have tried to grow moonflower vines ever since.
Moonflower vines grow quite thick and can reach 20 feet. I planted one under a small trellis one year and the weight of it broke the trellis. So, be certain to give it plenty of support, such as a sturdy trellis, an arbor, or along a fence.
Try to plant moonflower vine where you will enjoy their nocturnal blooms. The favorite spot I ever planted moonflower vine was on my back porch, where it climbed wires attached to the columns. I could enjoy its beautiful white blooms simply by looking through the windows. It is also fragrant, so I could step into a tropical paradise just by walking onto my back porch.
Moonflower vines will die in the first freeze, but they are easy enough to grow from seed. You will achieve a higher germination rate if you soak the seeds in water for a few hours or nick the ends with a pair of scissors. Once you have moonflower vine in your garden, you may never want to be without it again.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
