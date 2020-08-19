If you have an aspiring green thumb, there is an upcoming event you need to attend. The plant propagation workshop at East Texas Athens Arboretum will show you how to take those plants you enjoy and make more of them.
Jeanne Brown of Holder Hill Farm will be hosting the workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 under the pavilion. Participants will receive guidance and demonstration of the most popular plant propagation methods.
“This is her fourth event and every time I learn something new,” said Margaret Dansdy, East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society board member. “It is hands-on and everything you need will be provided. She will teach us how to propagate with leaves, roots, seeds and there will be prizes and goody bags.”
“You will be provided with cuttings, seeds and lots of other items to take home,” Dansdy said. “It is a fun and informative time.”
In order to attend this great event, you will have to pre-register by calling 903-675-5630 to ensure a goody bag, online at https://www.easttexasarboretum.org or on Facebook.
Registration fees are $20 for members, $25 for non-members, and $30 at the door.
Holder Hill Farm is located on Highway 19 and has annuals, perennials, natives, herbs, succulents, vegetables, shade and sun plants, plants for all types of birds, bees and butterflies, plants to help deter mosquitos and many other varieties. Visit its Facebook page for more details.
ETABS will host its annual fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
