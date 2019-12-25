Have you ever wondered about the different plants we use to celebrate Christmas and what they symbolize? There are numerous plants we use during this time of year, and almost all have some type of meaningful representation. These are a fun way to introduce the meaning of Christmas into your holidays.
It is practical to use evergreens during the winter, instead of deciduous plants which lose their leaves. But evergreens also represent eternal life, so that is another reason we use a lot of evergreens for decorating during Christmastime.
One of the largest plants we welcome into our homes at this time is the Christmas tree. It is a part of most everyone’s Christmas celebration. Not only can it be festooned with ornaments which portray various symbols of Christmas, but the entire tree’s triangular shape symbolizes the Trinity.
Wreaths are hung on the door to welcome the Christmas spirit. Wreaths now come in different shapes and with various adornments, but it was originally just a plain circle of evergreen boughs. This shape represents eternity. You may recall this same symbolism in the wedding ring.
Rosemary represents remembrance. This is the perfect time to reflect and remember your loved ones, those present and those passed, and to remember the deeper meaning of the season.
Holly, with its prickly leaves, represents Jesus’ crown of thorns. The red berries are symbolic of Christ’s blood. Holly was thought to be a male plant, and in the Christmas carol, “The Holly and the Ivy”, holly symbolizes Christ. The words even reflect the holly wearing a crown.
Poinsettias are one of the most recognized symbols of Christmas. The red leaves, called bracts, represent the blood of Christ. The pointed leaves form a shape which symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem.
When you look at the plants you bring into and around your home this Christmas season, take a few moments to reflect on the many symbols they represent.
