Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host their annual Plant Sale online this year. Plants can be chosen from the list online at txmg.org/hendersonmg/ beginning Friday, April 9 through Friday, April 16. You will be given directions afterward, and your plants will be bundled together for pickup on Saturday, April 24, at the pavilion behind the gym at Trinity Valley Community College, where they will be loaded into your vehicle.
Included in the sale will be many Texas natives as well as shrubs, perennials, annuals, and bulbs. Indoor plants, succulents, and hanging baskets will also be offered. Most of the plants available for sale are considered low maintenance, and many attract pollinators. Some are not usually found at commercial nurseries.
Some of the more hard-to-find plants include: Gregg’s Mistflower, Giant Coneflower, Goji Berry, White ‘Texas Star’ Hibiscus, Cashmere Bouquet, ‘Clara Curtis’ and ‘Gethsemane Moonlight’ Chrysanthemums, Obedient Plant, Pink Turk’s Cap, Henry Duelberg Salvia, Blue-eyed Grass, Brazos Penstemon, and Milkweed.
Of course, you will also find many plants that are reliable East Texas bloomers, including: Lantanas, Pentas, Bougainvilleas, Esperanza, Angel’s Trumpets, Lemon Bee Balm, Balloon Flower, Pink Muhly Grass, Whirling Butterfly Plants, Mexican Heather, and Cannas.
If you are interested in attracting butterflies to your garden, you will want to include Bronze Fennel, Cassia, Bee Balms, Purple Coneflower, Salvias, and some of the other plants already listed above. With many more plants available than what is listed here, there will be something for every garden, whether your goal is low maintenance, pollinators, native plantings, or bursts of color.
HCMGA offers many horticultural educational programs free to the public. In addition, HCMGA maintains two demonstration gardens: the Dream Garden inside the East Texas Arboretum and the Harvest Garden located at the Henderson County Regional Fairpark Complex. Proceeds from the sale go toward supporting these projects and programs.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.