It is time for gardeners and landscaping enthusiasts to enjoy the East Texas Arboretum’s fifth annual Fall Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Arboretum.
ETAB's annual sale is full of both common and unusual assortments.
“This year’s sale will feature both common and unusual flowers, annuals and perennials, as well as ornamental grasses; flowering, fruiting, pecan trees and shade trees; ferns; succulents and plenty of seeds,” ETAB stated in a release.
This is a great time to enhance your garden while enjoying cooler temperatures and supporting a great cause.
According to ETABS, Fall is a great time for planting. The cooler, wetter weather means gardeners can spend less time watering and more time enjoying their gardens.
“The soil remains warm even after summer, so plants can establish themselves quickly and grow strong roots,” said Margaret Dansby, East Texas Arboretum board member. “Strong roots mean plants are better equipped to deal with heat and drought in upcoming seasons.”
This will be a larger sale according to Dansby, with mums and other fall color options.
More information about upcoming events is available on the Arboretum’s website, www.easttexasarboretum.org, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The East Texas Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Road in Athens, Texas.
