Join Jerrod Cerveny of Cedar Creek Plants for a hands-on workshop all about propagating seeds and cuttings at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society.
Plant propagation is the process of reproducing plants from a single plant and there are multiple techniques. The techniques you learn in this workshop will teach you how to create new plants that are already semi-mature, which leads to less time waiting on seeds to sprout.
All supplies and materials are provided and door prizes and gift bags will be given. The price is a donation of $30 for Arboretum members and $35 for non-members.
To reserve your spot, call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630. The Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd. in Athens.
