The Athens Planning and Zoning Commission hosts hearings on Monday concerning some building projects in the city.
The hearings will be part of the regular session of the P&Z at 5:30 p.m. in the Derek D. Daniels Conference Room of the Athens Partnership Center, 201 West Corsicana Street, Athens
One item concerns the signage at the planned Panda Express at 1006 E. Tyler Street.
"They are just trying to get a different sign package approved than what was approved previously," Director of Development Services Audrey Sloan said.
In May, P&Z approved a request from Triton for a final plat on five lots of the development in the 1000 block of E. Tyler Street. In October, the city reported the project had hit a snag when the Texas Department of Transportation did not approve the developer's drive approach to the traffic signal on E. Tyler Street.
Another item on the agenda on Monday involves a request from Winters Oil Partnership for approval of a site plan for a gas station and convenience store at 6096 U.S. Highway 175 West. That location is where the U.S. 175 intersects with Loop 7 as the highway exits the city on the way to Eustace.
The proposed station would be the first opportunity for drivers coming from the west to make a stop for fuel.
Presently, the first gas station motorists reach in Athens on Hwy. 175 West is at the Y, where the road splits with State Highway 31 West.
Also to be discussed is a request from the owners at the property at 1645 Enterprise Drive to divide the lot into two lots.
After the public hearings the commission members can vote on the items. If the requests get a favorable vote, they will be sent to the city council for final approval.
