Guests arrived dressed in their Sunday best, and in costume, for Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s Pixies and Pirates Dance at the Cain Center.
Fairies greeted guests as they entered the entertainment hall through a gigantic balloon arch full of greenery, flowers and butterflies. To match it, directly across was a life-sized pirate ship complete with a massive captain’s wheel.
Boys and girls of all ages enjoyed having their photo taken with Captain Jack Sparrow, excellently executed by ACPA Freshman Sophie Wright, in front of the pirate ship. Fairies were also another popular act to have their picture taken in front of the pixie hollow backdrops.
Many games were enjoyed like large tic-tac-toe boards played with flowers and stars, mushroom top ring toss, and walk the plank.
A popular stop was Roxy’s Photo Booth where fun props like pirate hats, swords and funny glasses were available to take pictures that produced an immediate 4x6 souvenir print.
ACPA’s culinary class created a spread of themed hors d'oeuvres like gummy fish in jello, cupcakes with pirate flags, and mini maple bacon wrapped sausages. Guests could also choose from black or white souvenir cups to fill with lemonade.
This year’s dance was a combined father/daughter, mother/son event since 2020's dances were canceled and this year’s dances in January and February were postponed because of COVID.
ACPA has a long standing tradition of hosting these dances for the community and have been doing so for over a decade.
Richard Hawkins has been bringing his oldest daughter, Isabella, to the dances for quite some time. Now, he enjoys the evening with all three of his daughters.
He says that the tradition for them starts with having a fun day of shopping ahead of time for matching dresses. Their tradition carries on the day of the dance with getting dolled up by doing their hair and makeup, then attending the evening together.
Many volunteers help to put this event together, including past ACPA students like Emma Farber and Emma Sowers who came back to hand-create fairy wings. Sophie, aka Captain Jack, also helped make the fairy skirts.
There are a lot of adult volunteers who continue to come back even after their student graduates from ACPA, like Tonya Walker, because they enjoy helping in this tradition.
Donna Wallace has been the creative mastermind behind the last few dances, but will be passing on the duties next year as her daughter will be graduating this spring from ACPA.
There is a team that has helped Wallace that will be continuing on, including the artistic talents of Amy Presley who designs a lot of the sets and decor.
Although the dances had their challenges this year, the combined event showcased a new idea that guests seemed to embrace and enjoy.
