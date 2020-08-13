The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter will host a meet and greet with special guest Toney Wade from Pit Bulls and Parolees from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Aug. 15 at the shelter located at 901 College St. in Athens.
Meet Wade and help the shelter raise funds for a transport van that is severely needed. Raffles, treats, and a puppy kissing booth are all part of the fun.
The event will also offer a great opportunity to adopt your furry family member, with fees for cats and kittens half price.
“Clear the Shelters' special of the week is half price adoptions for cats and kittens,” said Gretchen Spinner, AARS director. “The $42 adoption fee includes spay/neuter and rabies vaccination, up-to-date shots, wormer, and flea treatment. Microchips are only $10 each during this week's special.”
The shelter will also provide gift bags for each adoption and $10 nail trims for dogs.
The shelter is open to the public for this event, but guests are asked to wear a mask. Due to COVID-19, the shelter is otherwise open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call 903-292-1287.
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is a non-profit shelter that took over the county run shelter in April 2020. There have been numerous improvements made and over 600 animals have been adopted, rescued, reclaimed and fostered since April. Adoptable animals can be viewed at athensanimalrescue.com and the application is online as well.
