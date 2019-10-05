The Pinnacle Women’s Club annual charity garage sale is adding an extra hour to its sale Saturday.
The garage sale is a two-day event set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mabank Pavilion.
The Women's Pinnacle Club has been collecting items from January through September in preparation for the sale. The storage units are currently filled to the ceiling. Items such as furniture, mens’ and ladies' clothing and accessories, shoes, books, house wares, electronics, sporting gear, holiday decorations, and house hold decorations will be at the sale.
The annual garage sale is a charity fundraiser, with all proceeds going to local charities, non-profit organizations, and scholarships
In addition, as the garage sale has grown each year, so have the many local organizations benefitting from the sale.
Just some of the organizations that have benefited in the past from the PWC Garage Sale are: School Book Fair; CASA; Community Food Pantry in Tool; Disciples Clinic of Athens; East Texas Crisis Center; Faith in Action Outreach; The Family Peace Project; Friends of the Animals: Henderson County 4-H; Henderson County Performing Arts Center; Humane Society of CCL; Jake's Skate Park; Kaufman County Children's CTR; Labor of Love; Library of Cedar Creek Lake; Mabank Area of Good Samaritans; Mabank Fire Department; Malakoff Education FNDN; Meals on Wheels; Payne Spring Fire Rescue; and Tri-County Library.
The PWC Charity Garage Sale is in its twenty-first year of giving back to the community.
Mark your calendars for the location and the time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mabank Pavilion.
