The Pinnacle Women’s Club hosted its annual Book Fair for Malakoff and Tool Elementary Schools. PWC members deliver these books in Whataburger drawstring backpacks to kindergarteners and first graders to encourage summer reading year after year.
Pinnacle women present books to students
- From Staff Reports
