Year after year, many non-profit organizations are blessed by the Pinnacle Women’s Club and this year, these ladies donated to almost two dozen deserving charities.
What started in 1998 as a social club, or a way for wives who lived at the Pinnacle Golf Club in Mabank to meet, has evolved into a large organization whose members believe in taking care of their community.
At this year’s philanthropy luncheon, each charitable organization - chosen from submitted applications, received a financial donation in recognition for providing much-needed services to the Cedar Creek Lake and Athens areas.
PWC President Joanne Bara said, “It’s an honor and a blessing to be able to support all of our important organizations that serve so many needs in our community.”
The charities that were given donations included Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, Athens Animal Rescue, Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County, CASA of Trinity Valley, Community Food Pantry of Tool, Disciples Clinic of Athens, East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society, East Texas Transitional Home for Men, Family Peace Project, Faith in Action Outreach, Forever Families, Cedar Creek Lake Friends of the Animals, Henderson County Performing Arts, Henderson County Rainbow Room, Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake, Kaufman County Children’s Shelter, Library at Cedar Creek Lake, Love in Action, Mabank Fire Department, Malakoff Education Foundation, Lila Lane Outreach, Payne Springs Fire & Rescue, and Tri-County Library.
CASA of Trinity Valley extended their gratitude on social media thanking “the Pinnacle Women's Club for their continued support of our program. It is community leaders like these that help us make sure every child has an advocate to stand with them.”
Philanthropy committee members include Chair Janet Erwin, Cindy Millweard, Martha Tally, and Rhonda Wagner. The majority of the money given at the luncheon is raised during the large annual PWC Garage Sale held each October at the Mabank Pavilion.
“It has really been a pleasure doing this and I’ve been blessed honoring a lot of paths for Pinnacle Women's Club over the years and I will have to say being Philanthropy Chair has absolutely been my favorite,” said Erwin. “I mean, who can not have fun passing out money. Your organizations do so, so much. It’s just amazing and we are thrilled to have you.”
In April 1998, when fifteen founding members met, they discussed a purpose for the PWC and decided it would be to provide a means for women of the neighborhood and community to meet, develop new friendships, provide community service, and get their husbands involved.
Twenty-five years later, the Pinnacle Women's Club still holds its values and purpose true, with many friendships formed and thousands in charity donations given.
