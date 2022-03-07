Pinnacle Church recently made a $5,000 donation to Disciples Clinic. Pictured from left to right are Rev. Duane Miller, Ann and Dr. Gary Williamson, and Charlie Cox.
Pinnacle Church donates to Disciples Clinic
- From Staff Reports
