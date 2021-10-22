Reel in a cure and help raise awareness for breast cancer by registering for the second annual Pink Fishing Tournament at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Red Barn in Log Cabin. The tournament will run from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. with launch from the Log Cabin boat dock.
“Kadie Lynn will be providing our afternoon entertainment,” said Misty Schmidt, event coordinator. “We are going to have food, raffles, 50/50 raffle tickets for sale and a special raffle for a boat/truck wrap. Fishing is not the only way to support the cause.”
Food and raffles for amazing prizes will also be part of the fun. On a more serious note, a candlelight prayer circle for those loved ones who lost their battle will also be observed.
Sponsors have made placing worthwhile with Galleria Chevrolet providing $4,000 for First Place; Miller Facility Services $3,000 for Second Place, $2,000 for Third Place, and $1,000 for Fourth Place.
There will also be $1,000 bounty for the team that beats Swenson/Sennikoff, $1,500 for the big bass challenge and several other places, plaques and prizes.
Register online for $130 before Oct. 17, $150 after. On site registration begins at 5 a.m. All late fees go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Visit www.pinkfishing.com for more details.
Schmidt found fishing to be a therapeutic outlet for herself during a very difficult time of life.
“At first it was like therapy, but it is much more than that now,” she said. “I saw Pink Fishing and thought, I need to be part of that.”
Last years event raised a whopping $10,000 for the cause in her first Cedar Creek hosted tournament.
“You don’t have to fish to be an important and appreciated part of this tournament,” she said. “You can donate your time, decorate, clean up, I hope to do this each year and I hope it grows more successful each year. This is not just a tournament, it is a family event!”
Prizes will be generous with cash and plaques for top winners. For more information, please contact Misty Schmidt at 903-910-0359, email onetxfishingal@gmail.com or Jerry Warren at 903-519-3809, jerry.warren65@yahoo.com.
