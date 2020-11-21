The inaugural Cedar Creek Lake Pink Fishing Tournament, held Nov. 14 at Log Cabin City Park, raised more than $10,000 to fight breast cancer. Around 37 anglers participated and America's Got Talent contestant Kadie Lynn sang the National Anthem at sunrise as they launched.
The tournament was founded by Misty Schmidt, who went through a stressful time in her life, she found peace and therapy in fishing. Little did she know the passion for the sport would lead to helping with a cause she held dear.
After losing several key women in her life to breast cancer, she wanted to help the cause.
“I saw Pink Fishing and thought, 'I need to be a part of that,'” she said. “Pink Fishing is committed to donating $10,000 a year to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. In order to reach that goal, tournaments are held.”
For more information contact: Misty Schmidt 903-910-0359 or Jerry Warren 903-519-3809 please leave a message or text. You can also email onetxfishingal@gmail.com or jerry.warren65@yahoo.com.
On the net:
Winners include:
Big bass $1,500 sponsored by Miller Facilities at 6.71 pounds - Brandi Mixon, breast cancer survivor
1st Place $3,000 sponsored by Galleria Chevrolet - Daniel Ramsey and Derek Rogers 17.27 pounds
2nd Place sponsored by Triple Play Sports $2,000 Cebo and Colten Smith 16.44 pounds
3rd Place sponsored by East Texas Door Company $1,000 Clayton Pass and Jacob Dowd 16.28 pounds
Smallest Stringer (five-fish limit) sponsored by Floor Plans and More $250.00 Tommy Climer and LaNette Luce Childers 9.36 pounds
Lucky 13 sponsored by Cayla Andrews $200 Todd Loggains and Dave Weston
Information about the 2021 tournament can be found on Facebook at Pink Fishing Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.