Pink Fishing, Inc, which helps Henderson County residents and others diagnosed with breast cancer, will be at the Fun-n-Sun Boat Show Jan. 13, 14, 15 in Hurst.
This Christian-based non-profit organization has a main goal of seeing that no one travels through the cancer journey alone and they are looking forward to spreading the word about their mission, core values, and the upcoming events they have planned for this year.
Pink Fishing, Inc. works with communities including homeless shelters and medical clinics to inspire and empower people affected by breast cancer to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives through assistance with medical co-pays, care packages, and emotional and spiritual support. The Christian model that they follow is open to anyone who is going through active treatment for breast cancer.
Debbie Bell, an Athens resident shared her story with The Review last October and says, “If it wasn’t for Pink Fishing and Misty, my family and husband Gary, I never would’ve gone through it.” She continued, “I would probably still be walking around with breast cancer or have died from breast cancer.”
Bell was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and not having insurance was a hurdle that she and her husband were trying to figure out how to get over and this is where the generous hands of Pink Fishing began to step in.
After getting accepted for help by Pink Fishing, Debbie received cards of encouragement, gift baskets, financial help in certain aspects, and support from Misty and many others at the Pink Fishing organization. She has now been declared cancer free and loves supporting others going through the journey.
Bell was not only the first Henderson County Pink Fishing success story, but also the first success story they have in the entire United States and she is therefore called a Reel Inspiration.
As of January 2023, Pink Fishing has been able to bless 55 women financially across the U.S., including eight Henderson County women. Just this last week, they were able to help make payments on the medical bills for a Henderson County resident.
Pink Fishing, Reeling in the Cure, is Texas-based and co-owned by Leisha Loggains and
Carolyn Nichols. They have many dedicated women and men who spend endless hours organizing fundraisers like bass, trout, and catfish tournaments, ice fishing tournaments, saltwater tournaments, haunted houses, and chili cook-offs.
They receive an average of three to four applications for assistance each week and if you are interested in learning more about how to apply or how to donate or volunteer, visit www.pinkfishing.com or email pfinfo2@gmail.com.
Visit the Pink Fishing Booth, pro seminars, 50 tackle vendors, fishing guides, and more at the Fun-n-Sun Boat Show, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 320 W. Hurst Blvd, Hurst.
