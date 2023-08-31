Pink Fishing is excited to host its 4th annual Reeling in the Cure Bass Tournament this fall to raise funds to help provide support for those in the active treatment of breast cancer. This Bass Tournament awards cash and plaque prizes and will take place beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at The Cove Event Center at Shiloh on the Lake.
Pink Fishing, a nonprofit organization, has a goal that no one travels through the cancer journey alone and their efforts have already helped seven Henderson County residents. The connection between fishing and breast cancer awareness might seem unexpected, but it rests on a foundation of shared values - both activities demand patience, resilience, and a sense of camaraderie.
Pink Fishing works to inspire and empower people affected by breast cancer to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives through assistance with medical co-pays, care packages, and emotional and spiritual support.
This annual tournament brings together boaters, families, survivors, and supporters wanting to raise funds that will stay local to provide this support. However, fishermen will reap the benefit of a cash prize if they reel in the first, second, third, or Big Bass. Monetary prizes are sponsored by Galleria Chevrolet, East Texas Door Co., Biomerics, and Richmond Communications Group, Inc. The entry fee for boaters is $200 and must be received by October 9, but late registration for $225 is available after.
Not only will this be a fishing tournament, but they encourage families to come out as well as the event lasts until 3 p.m. to partake in live music by Kadie Lynn, food, raffles, and an auction. A candlelight prayer circle to honor survivors, families, and friends will also be held.
Sponsors for the event include Gary Yamamoto Custom Wagyu Beef, United Way of Henderson County, Express Employment Professionals, Triple H Retreat, Athens Daily Review, BnR Country, Shiloh on the Lake, Par 3 Wraps, Walmart, iBass360, First State Bank, Floor Plans and More, East Texas Trophies, New York Texas BBQ, Bates Fishing Company, Seaborn Outfitters, Ron Speed Jr.’s Adventures.
To join the tournament, become a sponsor, donate money, a door prize or raffle, or for more information about this organization, contact Misty Schmidt at 903-910-0359.
Entry forms can be found at www.pinkfishing.com or come to the event and register at 5 a.m. at Shiloh on the Lake located at 14638 Travis Pkwy, Malakoff.
Be sure to check out some of Pink Fishing’s personal stories and more details in an article in the September Greater Athens Magazine.
