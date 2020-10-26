When Misty Schmidt went through a stressful time in her life, she found peace and therapy in fishing. Little did she know the passion for the sport would lead to helping with a cause she held dear. She is now hosting the first Cedar Creek Lake Pink Fishing Tournament from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at Log Cabin City Park.
“At first it was like therapy, it still is, but it is much more than that now,” Schmidt said.
Mentored by an elite bass fisher, she said she learned on the lakes of New York State “bucket list fishing,” and realized her passion was for bass. Taking the skills she has learned, Schmidt has shared this love by teaching her daughter.
After losing several key women in her life to breast cancer, she wanted to help the cause.
“I saw Pink Fishing and thought, 'I need to be a part of that,'” she said. “Pink Fishing is committed to donating $10,000 a year to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. In order to reach that goal, tournaments are held.”
She attended the annual Pink Fishing Tournament at Belton Lake near Temple. This event has grown annually and when a survivor drove all the way from Pennsylvania, her heart was touched.
“After hearing her share her journey, I knew that I wanted to do something more,” she said. “They drove all the way down from Pennsylvania to share her story and I knew right then and there that I wanted to be part of this. As much work as it is, it is so worth it.”
The Belton event raised $7,000 by itself towards the $10,000 goal. Being on Cedar Creek Lake she knew that with her extensive contacts and fishing abilities she could make this event happen. With a pandemic, it was hard to ask people for donations when they were struggling themselves, but then she got her first sponsor, Galleria Chevrolet, and things started to snowball. Thanks to sponsors and donors this is not just a fishing tournament, it is a family event with live entertainment, hope and fun.
America's Got Talent contestant Kadie Lynn of Kemp will open the tournament by singing the National Anthem and entertaining. The entertainer was recently nominated for The Texas State Legislature Artist-State Musician which is a huge honor.
When the boats leave after the National Anthem, it should be a very patriotic sight as the sun creeps up over the horizon. A candlelight prayer circle will be held for survivors, family and friends.
“You don’t have to fish to be an important and appreciated part of this tournament,” she said. “You can donate your time, decorate, clean up, I hope to do this each year and I hope it grows more successful each year. This is not just a tournament, it is a family event!”
Prizes will be generous with cash and plaques for top winners:
First Place: $3,000 sponsored by Galleria Chevrolet
Second Place: $2,000 sponsored by Triple Play Sports
Third Place: $1,000 sponsored by East Texas Door Company
Big Bass: $1,500 sponsored by Miller Facilities
There will also be a $500 prize for the highest placing female team
Schmidt wants to encourage women participants.
The entry fee for boaters is $125, PayPal $130. Late Registration begins Nov. 9 with a $25 increase, but late fees will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Donations are needed and welcome, and for those who want to fish, they also take Venmo and the Cash App.
Additional places paid on every 10 boats entered and there will be a raffle for $1 per ticket or six for $5. You must be present to win.
For more information contact: Misty Schmidt 903-910-0359 or Jerry Warren 903-519-3809 please leave a message or text. You can also email onetxfishingal@gmail.com or jerry.warren65@yahoo.com.
