According to, and with permission of his family, Donald Lee Burns Sr. was the pilot who lost his life in a tragic paragliding accident Thursday, Sept. 12 in Eustace.
Burns passed away on scene after he was flying his paraglider when his parachute tangled up with the power lines.
Neighbors, who had previously been watching Burns fly, reported hearing a loud bang then silence.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 9 a.m. reporting the incident and along with Eustace Fire department arrived on scene where the investigation was turned over to the FAA
According to the preliminary report by the NTSB one witness “observed the Powered Parachute (PPC) flying "erratic" and low about 10 to 15 feet above the trees and power lines. He reported the pilot seemed to have control of the PPC and did not appear to have any mechanical issues.”
The report also stated a second witness reported Burns flying “extremely low” and that the parachute was “full” while he observed it. The third witness, a neighbor saw the aircraft turn south and disappear from view, he reported the engine revving then a “snapping sound.” according to the report.
In a writen statement to the Review the family said Burns, 70 was a loving father, grandfather and husband. Burns was a spiritual mentor to his family, friends and a Vietnam veteran.
He married his wife Brenda Fleischer in 1970 and their journey eventually led them to Eustace. The couple would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in January. The couple had one son, Donald Burns Jr., a daughter Sheri Labelle, and six grandchildren.
“He was an incredible man, father, friend, grandfather. He always aimed to please us kids & grandkids even if it was a pain or embarrassing, he was up for it,” Smith said. “He made each of us feel special and loved.”
Burns was a devout christian man, he enjoyed his family, motorcycling, mechanics, woodwork and flying. According to family he was a mentor and the person you went to for counsel.
“He was the go-to guy for any of our questions from spiritual to knowing how to do something around the house or a car,” Smith added.
Burns had received his private pilot’s license in 1990, and some have reported he was doing what he loved, when this unfortunate tragedy occurred.
Burns was an experienced pilot and the answers of what happened that day are still uncertain.
“Dad was very experienced and we don’t feel it was pilot error,”
Burns was a retiree of Solar Turbines in Mabank.
The family asked that instead of flowers, any donations be made to the building fund of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Gun Barrel City, Texas; 130 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel City 75156 (903)887-0436 or their website at splgbc@gmail.com. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Note: According to the NTSB, the report is a preliminary and not a final report. *This is preliminary information, subject to change, and may contain errors. Any errors in this report will be corrected when the final report has been completed.* The Athens Review will update accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.