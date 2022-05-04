Athens is getting a Piggly Wiggly grocery store and it will be the second town in Texas to have one, with the only other location in Paris.
This will not be the first time that Athens has had a Piggly Wiggly, although it's been almost a century since that one opened on the north side of the square June 30, 1928.
Rumors began to fly the moment an iconic pig banner covered the Sav-A-Lot’s permanent sign at 505 S. Palestine Street in Athens over the weekend.
Store changes have already begun and more products are being brought in. Managers confirm there will be a lot more products to choose from once the changes are complete around May 18.
The grand opening though will take place Saturday, June 4 when there will be a big sale and more, to be announced later.
Piggly Wiggly was founded in 1916 and is currently located in 17 states. All Piggly Wigglys are independently owned and operated.
Managers at the store in Athens confirm there will be new items, but the same smiles and faces.
