There was a bomb threat at Piggly Wiggly in Athens on the evening of Tuesday, May 2. Law enforcement, including the Athens Police, Athens Fire/Rescue, and the Sheriff's Office responded and swept the premises twice. The investigation is ongoing.
Piggly Wiggly bomb threat cleared
- From Staff Reports
