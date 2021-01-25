No injuries were reported after a pickup crashed into a bucket truck with a worker in the basket, at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 in the 700 block of S. Gun Barrel Ln.
“We were very fortunate we did not have any serious injuries at the crash,” stated Jason Raney, Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief. “The pickup truck sustained heavy damage but the worker was able to hold on and was not ejected from the bucket.”
UT Health EMS responded the scene but no patients were transported to the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.