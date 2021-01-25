1-26-21 GBC Wreck.jpeg

 A pickup slammed into a bucket truck, sustaining heavy damage.          

 Courtesy photo

No injuries were reported after a pickup crashed into a bucket truck with a worker in the basket, at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 in the 700 block of S. Gun Barrel Ln.

We were very fortunate we did not have any serious injuries at the crash,” stated Jason Raney, Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief. “The pickup truck sustained heavy damage but the worker was able to hold on and was not ejected from the bucket.”

UT Health EMS responded the scene but no patients were transported to the hospital.

