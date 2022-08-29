Families of the Uvalde victims gathered at the Texas Capitol Saturday demanding the age to purchase a rifle in Texas be moved up from 18 to 21. In May, an 18-year-old gunman used a legally purchased rifle to kill 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
featured
PHOTOS: Uvalde families, advocates rally for gun reform
- By Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Athens mayor pleads guilty to child obscenity violations
- Trinity Valley opens with No. 5 Snow College
- Hornets stop Bears for Highway 31 trophy
- State law enforcement, leaders react to Uvalde CISD police chief firing
- 2022 Dove Preview: Outlook bright on heels of drought, rains could shake things up
- Hornets and Bears bash opens season
- Athens soldier killed in WWII accounted for
- Tyler man sentenced for federal firearms violation
- Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
- Murchison residents respond to city issues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.