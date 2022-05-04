The final score was Red 34, White 21.
featured
PHOTOS: TVCC Spring football game
- By Travis Tapley
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens' Fuller signs with Buffalo Bills
- Fuller primed for NFL future
- East Texas breeder, TPWD clash on the fate of 500 white-tailed deer
- Unique car club rolls through Athens
- Crowd calls for abortion ban in city
- Athens awards officers’ lifesaving actions
- Annual TVCC rodeo a success
- Cain Center hosts Cinco de Mayo excitement
- Arlington man sentenced for East Texas healthcare fraud
- Republican Club awards First Responder Scholarships
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.