Multiple agencies including: Trinidad VFD, Kerens VFD, Powell ESD, Chatfield VFD, American Red Cross and Corsicana Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Monday night at Mac’s Motel on Highway 31 in Kerens. According to reports, the motel was inhabited by two people at the time but no injuries were reported.
featured
PHOTOS: Fire ravages Kerens motel
- Corsicana Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
-
