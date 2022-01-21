1-20-22 Art 211 Gallery Holland.jpg

Photographer and avid hiker Claudia Holland featured her first solo show at Art 211 Saturday, selling several of her landscape pieces. This Saturday, the show “Plain and Simple” will begin featuring a variety of artists interpreting the phrase in different mediums. The gallery will open to the public at 11 a.m. and children are welcome to attend.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you