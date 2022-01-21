Photographer and avid hiker Claudia Holland featured her first solo show at Art 211 Saturday, selling several of her landscape pieces. This Saturday, the show “Plain and Simple” will begin featuring a variety of artists interpreting the phrase in different mediums. The gallery will open to the public at 11 a.m. and children are welcome to attend.
featured
Photographer debuts at Art 211 Gallery
- Courtesy photo
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Hand Sculpture complete
- Cain Center pool offers something for everyone
- County to welcome health official
- Eustace Middle School enters new era
- OUTDOORS: O.H. Ivie the top pick for shooting down Texas’ 30-year old state record largemouth
- Free COVID tests now available to order
- Area schools announce closures
- Athens construction continues at year’s end
- Fire Department seeks help funding new equipment
- Continuance granted in trial against former bus driver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.