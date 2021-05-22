Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.