Athens Animal Rescue Shelter recently announced a $25,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Henderson County.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Athens Animal Rescue Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“The grant investment from Petco Love will allow us to continue our lifesaving work by creating a dedicated room for shelter pets with medical needs can recover away from the main kennel area,” said Jennifer Miller, Director of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is a nonprofit organization that has managed the county shelter since April in 2020. Our dedicated, animal-loving employees engaged a supportive community to build strong networks of fosters, rescues and animal lovers all willing to come together to save more lives. We provide shelter, food, medical care and love to the animals that come into our care. We have since placed almost 2,000 pets into loving homes.
For more information about Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, visit athensanimalrescue.com. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
About Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter has responded to animals in need through the generous support of individuals, businesses, and foundations. We provide shelter, food, medical treatment, love and care to every animal that is brought to our facility. Our mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education, and advocacy.
About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.
