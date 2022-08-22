To ensure no dog or cat goes hungry, Henderson County United Way is offering free home delivery of dog and cat food Sunday, Aug. 28 in partnership with Tractor Supply #2007, PetSmart Charities, and DoorDash.
The Pet Food Repackaging Drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Service is limited to households within a 10-mile delivery radius of Tractor Supply, 1701 S. Third St. in Mabank. To sign up, call Henderson County Help Center at 903-675-4357 by Friday, Aug. 26.
Transportation and health challenges shouldn’t prevent someone or their pets from getting the essential items they need. Ride United Last Mile Delivery brings what you need to your door – for free! Call 903-675-4357 for more information.
