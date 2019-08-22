Mabank – On Saturday, Aug. 24, Mabank Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them. As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Mabank community,” said Lori Lynn, manager of the Mabank Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Mabank store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”
On Aug. 24 from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the Mabank community is invited to visit their Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need. Participating local organizations that will be on site include:
Adopt A Happy Tail
On site 10:00am to 2:00pm
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Mabank rescues and shelters.
Along with events that celebrate and support Mabank pets, Out Here with Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment. Beginning Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 25, customers—and their animals—can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Hill’s Science Diet and more.
The Mabank community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals events and deals at 1701 S 3rd St. Contact the store at 903-887-2390 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.
For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit www.TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at www.NeighborsClub.com.
About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
