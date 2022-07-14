Stop by the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter through July 31 to take advantage of the Bissell Empty the Shelters summer adoption event.
There are hundreds of cats and dogs available for adoption at the shelter for a discounted adoption fee of $25 and a $5 microchip fee.
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and is located at 901 W. College St.
*******
Empty the Shelters
Summer adoption event
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
through July 31
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
901 W. College St.
*******
“The Bissell Pet Foundation 'Empty the Shelters' events have become a valuable tool for our shelter partners to find loving families for their pets, allowing them to support their community and other shelters who struggle,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are excited to have 40 states - the most ever - represented in our July event. Thousands of pets across the country will find forever homes, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.